General Mills creates three business segments under new operating model

General Mills will reorganize its business into three operating segments effective Jan. 1, 2027, as part of an enterprise transformation initiative designed to accelerate decision-making and sharpen strategic priorities.

The new structure will include Cereal, Snacks & International; Meals & Baking Solutions; and Pet. The company also will establish a Commercial function combining marketing, sales, consumer insights and analytics to strengthen omnichannel capabilities.

The Cereal, Snacks & International segment will combine the company's Big G Cereal and Canada operations, U.S. Snacks business and current International segment. Meals & Baking Solutions will bring together the U.S. Meals & Baking Solutions operating unit and North America Foodservice business. The Pet segment will retain its current North America Pet structure.

General Mills also announced several leadership appointments:

Ricardo Fernandez will lead Cereal, Snacks & International as segment president. He currently leads the International segment.

Brett White will become segment president of Meals & Baking Solutions. He currently leads the U.S. Meals & Baking Solutions business.

Liz Mascolo will continue as segment president of Pet.

Josh Yates will become chief commercial officer, overseeing U.S. retail sales and enterprise commercial capabilities, including e-commerce, marketing and strategic revenue management.

White and Yates will join Fernandez, Mascolo and other executives on the company's Senior Leadership Team.

Dana McNabb, chief operating officer and incoming CEO of General Mills, said the changes are intended to help the company respond more quickly to changing consumer needs.