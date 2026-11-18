Eastman has secured the reinstatement of a $375 million U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) award to expand domestic advanced plastics recycling and strengthen the recycled polyester supply chain.

The revised award, less approximately $35 million previously received for design and engineering, supports an updated investment plan. The strategy includes expanding existing recycling capacity, restarting underutilized U.S. recycling assets and planning for a potential second methanolysis facility.

A key component is increasing output at Eastman's commercial-scale methanolysis facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. The company expects to boost capacity by approximately 30% through debottlenecking and technology improvements requiring modest capital investment.

The updated scope also includes restarting and repurposing underutilized American recycling infrastructure. Eastman will advance planning for a potential second U.S. methanolysis facility, with flexibility in its location and timing.

Investments will proceed through a milestone-based approach aligned with customer contracts and supportive policy.

The award supports Eastman's efforts to expand its U.S.-developed methanolysis technology. The process breaks down difficult-to-recycle polyester waste into molecular building blocks. These materials are then used to produce virgin-quality recycled materials.

The technology can process waste that conventional mechanical recycling cannot efficiently handle. Examples include colored and opaque polyesters, pots, tubs and trays. Eastman says its process produces food-contact polyesters with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional production methods.

Eastman expects its Kingsport facility to generate up to $100 million in incremental revenue growth in 2026 compared with 2025. The company also anticipates more than $100 million in incremental revenue growth in 2027.

DOE Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson said the investment supports domestic manufacturing competitiveness and the productive use of existing industrial infrastructure.

Eastman Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark Costa said customer commitments will help translate the technology's commercial performance into expanded domestic recycling capacity.

The updated investment strategy is intended to strengthen U.S. infrastructure for processing difficult-to-recycle polyester waste and supplying recycled raw materials to American manufacturers.