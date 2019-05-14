Editor’s note: Processing magazine is a media sponsor of the Chem Show. Please visit us at Booth 617.

The 2019 Chem Show returns to New York City’s Jacob Javits Center Oct. 22-24. Debuted in 1915, the show focuses on previewing the latest equipment and product technology related to the processing of fluids, powders and gases through its free seminar program and nearly 300 exhibiting companies. Industry attendees rely on the show’s unique connection to the entire chemical processing industry (CPI) to provide networking opportunities as well as cross-market opportunities for growth in both their respected industries and new market potential.

Attendees can register for free by visiting the Chem Show website, chemshow.com.

“When the Chem Show debuted over 100 years ago the CPI was much smaller in practice and in the way the processing of chemicals was approached,” said Mark Stevens, Chem Show management. “Today, the CPI is a shared market experience where process engineers and industry professionals have the unique opportunity to learn from one another and from the technologies employed to process varying types of materials. There are many specialized shows out there that are beneficial to their respective industries, but the Chem Show offers the best place to bring the entire CPI together under one roof to explore best practices across the full industry and its applications. The CPI is always evolving and introducing new markets— the innovation we see on the floor is astounding.”

One of the most valuable opportunities at the Chem Show is the chance to see what others in the industry are doing across multiple markets and applications.

“The Chem Show is a great place for all engineers to see how much various industries have in common,” said Mary Lynch, senior engineer at Con. “It can be an eye-opener to learn a challenge that you thought was unique to one industry or process is found in other industries too. And it is fun to hear how other companies are addressing the challenge.”

The Chem Show packs hundreds of exhibitors displaying the latest products, technologies, services and best practices available on the market today into one exhibition. The show is the most comprehensive presentation for plant managers to stay well-informed on up-to-the-minute plant operations and optimization methods that improve processes and help inform major purchasing decisions.

Attendees can also meet one-on-one with product experts to demo the product right on the show floor. Attendees can also interact directly with design engineers and product specialists who designed or built the equipment and together find ways to customize solutions that meet specific needs.

The Chem Show also offers a free seminar program in which product experts present practical solutions that can be applied to process applications right away, as well as the discovery of new practices that optimize existing methods. Seminar presenters will also discuss real-world challenges faced by chemical engineers and plant managers every day and offer solutions to overcome costly interruptions.

Each seminar is one-to-two hours and focuses on one of many process applications and the potential effects on production line performance and overall plant efficiency. Attendees can expect to learn best practices and other information that can be applied to plant operations. Seminars are hosted by participating exhibitors and offer another opportunity to capitalize on face-to-face networking and personal professional growth.

For more information, including a complete list of exhibitors and to register, visit chemshow.com. The Chem Show seminar program will be released in early June.

