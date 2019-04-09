TE Connectivity, HARTING select Single Pair Ethernet as common solution for future of IIoT

TE Connectivity (TE), a connectivity and sensors provider, is cooperating with fellow connector producer HARTING to set Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) as the de facto infrastructure to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

There are several SPE standards in IEEE 802.3 covering Ethernet technology for LANs and WANs. The latest, 802.3cg 10Base-T1, for distances up to 1 kilometer, will be released in 2019. SPE allows for a single, open and scalable Ethernet-based network within the automation system. This significantly reduces complexity and costs.

TE and HARTING invite other companies to partner up to drive Single Pair Ethernet as the infrastructure solution for the IIoT market.

Open Group launches new reference architecture standard for process control systems

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, launched its new O-PAS Standard, Version 1.0, which will provide a vendor-neutral reference architecture to enable the construction of scalable, reliable, interoperable and secure process automation systems.

The technology is focused on meeting the minimum standard and specification requirements for federated process automation systems, using an open and interoperable reference architecture. A key tenet of the standard is to adopt “fit-for-purpose” industry standards that exist in the marketplace today. As a result, the standard will incorporate a variety of functional elements that are already provided by multiple vendors, including Security: ANSI/ISA 62443 (adopted by IEC as IEC 62443); Connectivity: OPC UA; and Systems Management: DMTF Redfish.

FieldComm Group specification endorsed by OPC

FieldComm Group’s process automation device information model specification (PA-DIM), based on NAMUR requirements, has been endorsed by the OPC Foundation (OPCF) and PROFIBUS&PROFINET International (PI).

Announced at the 2018 ARC Forum, FieldComm Group and the OPC Foundation presented their joint vision for creating a protocol-independent, process automation device information model (PA-DIM) specification to implement the requirements of the NAMUR Open Architecture (NOA). PROFIBUS&PROFINET International is now participating in this vision.

Standards development working groups are actively engaged in finalizing specifications for the first release of PA-DIM during the first half of 2019.

The FieldComm Group is a global standards-based organization consisting of process end users, manufacturers, universities and research organizations that work together to direct the development, incorporation and implementation of new and overlapping technologies and serves as the source for FDI technology.

TrendMiner introduces time-series advanced data analytics for Siemens Mindsphere

TrendMiner, a Software AGcompany and a self-service industrial analytics software company, introduced integration with the Siemens Mindsphere IoTPlatform at Hannover Messe 2019.

The integration of TrendMinerwith Siemens Mindsphere enables its users to analyze, monitor and predict their sensor-generated, time-series data stored in Siemens’ IoT platform. With TrendMiner’s pattern-recognition technology, users can visually and statistically analyze operational performance of their processes and assets. Root causes for anomalies can be found through TrendMiner’s statistical capabilities or its recommendation engine. The recommendation engine helps find root causes that normally may be difficult to find, for example, because they happened hours earlier or upstream in the production process.

Haltian achieves Amazon’s AWS Advanced Technology Partner Accreditation for IoT

Product development and IoT company Haltian Oy acheived Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Haltian joined the AWS IoT Hardware Partnership program in 2018.

To attain the Advanced Technology Partner status, Haltian had to validate its expertise through a technical validation; by offering its Thingsee IoT solution in General Availability on AWS; demonstrating six customer references and monthly billings on AWS; and by assigning a skilled AWS team and dedicated partner alliance manager in its organization.

Thingsee is a one-stop-shop for IoT solutions, providing purpose-built IoT devices, a complete device management cloud and a full customization service for an optimal business case from Haltian. AWS makes the Thingsee IoT platform easier to deploy and manage for enterprises, and ensures that it is compliant with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and other ecosystems.

ZYFRA Group Becomes member of the Industrial Internet Consortium

Finland-based ZYFRA Group became a member of The Industrial Internet Consortium, an organization with the mission to transform business and society by accelerating the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The company works with more than 250 enterprises around the globe.

ZYFRA develped MDCPlus, a monitoring system for equipment and personnel for the European and Asian markets. MDCplus system works with hundreds of customizable reports and charts that can be used to track jobs, operations, work part procedures and personnel activities.

Cybersecurity

Schneider Electric partners with Vericlave to offer customers stronger cybersecurity

Schneider Electric, a provider of energy management and automation solutions, has entered into a global partnership with Vericlave, a cybersecurity technology provider. Under the terms of the agreement, Schneider Electric will provide Vericlave’s advanced encryption technology to further secure and protect its customers’ critical IT and OT systems from the risk of cyberattack.

Vericlave’s proven intrusion-prevention system overlays a zero-trust stealth model at the network perimeter and within existing infrastructure to provide a secure communication tunnel between sites and to extend layers of defense across an enterprise. The plug-and-play solution has been developed and tested by the United States Department of Defense, United States intelligence community and in the critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare and retail markets for more than 20 years. It shrinks the attack surface by more than 90% (when compared to traditional Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network solutions) to eliminate the risk of incidents that lead to plant shutdowns.

Johnson Controls joins ISA Security Compliance Institute

Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls has joined the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) as a strategic level member.

As a strategic level member of ISASecure, Johnson Controls joins thought leaders who are taking action to secure automation and control systems around the world, including support for product conformity assessment to ISA/IEC 62443 standards. The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards is designed to provide a flexible framework to address and mitigate current and future security vulnerabilities in industrial automation and control systems (IACS).

ISASecure is an industry-led initiative established to independently certify the cybersecurity of control systems, automation and IOT technology.

Schneider Electric joins Cybersecurity Coalition

Schneider Electric, a provider of energy management and automation solutions, joined the Cybersecurity Coalition, based in Washington, D.C.

The Cybersecurity Coalition brings together leading companies to assist government policymakers in developing consensus-driven solutions that:

Promote a vibrant and robust cybersecurity ecosystem

Support the development and adoption of cybersecurity innovations

Encourage organizations of all sizes to take steps to improve their cybersecurity

As a member of the Coalition, Schneider Electric will explore and help improve how government agencies and regulatory bodies, international standards bodies, security researchers, vendors, partners and customers work together to tackle cybersecurity risks.

Emerson earns industry-first cybersecurity certification

Emerson, a global technology and engineering company, has received the industry’s first ISASecureSystem Security Assurance (SSA) Level 1 certification for cybersecurity.

This certification is for the company’s newest DeltaV distributed control system. ISASecure SSA Level 1 certification covers the most critical standards of the automation industry’s leading family of standards, ANSI/ISA 62443 (IEC 62443).

The certification, issued by industry consortium ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI), independently certifies that Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control and safety systems are robust against network and system attacks. DeltaV, an advanced automation system that simplifies operational complexity and lowers project risk, provides smart control capabilities for key industries in oil and gas operations, refineries, chemical plants, power and life science facilities.

Honeywell earns ISASecure cybersecurity certification

Certification body and research firm exida has assessed the Honeywell ISA100 Wireless Device Manager model WDMY version R320 and certified that it meets requirements for the ISASecure EDSA certification Level 1. The WDMY is the first industrial wireless gateway to achieve the ISASecure cybersecurity certification, which certifies to the ISA/IEC 62443 international cybersecurity standards.

Based on ISA/IEC 62443 standards, ISASecure assures that the WDMY is free of known cybersecurity vulnerabilities and robust against network attacks. In addition, the ISASecure certification provides assurances that development of the WDMY is managed under a secure development life cycle and will maintain its security capabilities as the product is changed and maintained over its lifecycle.