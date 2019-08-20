The Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) 92nd annual event will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Sept. 21–25. The conference provides water and wastewater professionals with continuing education credit and professional development hours, networking opportunities and information on upcoming product releases.

More than 1,000 exhibitors will display water quality research technology and services for energy conservation, membrane technology, regulation and research education, water reuse, and treatment and plant operations. The exhibition will attract water management leaders, buyers and representatives from around the world.

With the WEF Events mobile app, attendees can view the full list of exhibitors, speakers and program details as well as build their own customized agenda for the conference.

Events and educational opportunities

Operations Challenge: Wastewater collection and treatment operators compete in a series of tests demonstrating precision, speed and safety. Each team is sponsored by a WEF Member Association or recognized Operator Association. Winners are determined by a weighted point system for five events (collection systems, laboratory, process control, maintenance and safety).

Industrial reception: Exhibitors and water sector professionals will gather from industries that impact the water environment, such as oil and gas and food and beverage.

Students & Young Professionals events: The WEF Students and Young Professionals Committee (SYPC) develops several regular programs that occur at WEFTEC. These programs drive innovation, enrich the expertise of water professionals and increase the awareness of the value of water. Some of these programs include: Community Service Project, Water Palooza (Sept. 20), Student Design Competition and Career Fair.

Workshops: WEFTEC offers 27 workshops on a range of topics that focus on industrial and refinery wastewater, facility operations and management and water reuse.

Innovation Pavilion: WEF and its innovation partners, BlueTech Research and Imagine H2O, will spotlight the water sector with educational sessions and networking events covering innovation trends, piloting and partnering with new technology companies and using data to underpin industrial and municipal system upgrades.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

weftec.org