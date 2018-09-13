SLIM (Solid-Liquid-Injection-Manifold) technology is ideal for the rapid introduction of difficult to wet solids. The newest generation of powder injection systems – the Batch or Inline Solid-Liquid Injection Manifold, or “SLIM,” combines the mixing of powders and liquids simultaneously by injecting powders directly into a specially engineered high-shear rotor/stator mixer, where the powder is immediately dispersed into the liquid stream. In most applications, these new solid/liquid injection systems shorten mixing cycles dramatically.