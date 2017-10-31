Acquisitions, expansions and partnerships

ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions

ABB announced it will acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business for $2.6 billion. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta and has approximately 13,500 employees around the world. In 2016, GE Industrial Solutions had revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As part of the transaction and overall value creation, ABB and GE have agreed to establish a long-term, strategic supply relationship for GE Industrial Solutions products and ABB products that GE sources today.

Brennan acquires Versa Fittings

Brennan Industries Inc., supplier of standard and special hydraulic fittings, has acquired Versa Fittings Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of fittings and tubing in Canada. This acquisition resulted in a combined footprint of 11 distribution centers and two manufacturing centers across the U.S. and Canada. Product lines have been enlarged to 50,000 fittings, adapters and accessories from aerospace-certified hydraulic connectors to brass pipe fittings.

Emerson to acquire oil and gas software firm Paradigm for $510M

Emerson has signed an agreement to purchase Paradigm, a provider of software solutions for the oil and gas industry, for $510 million. The acquisition is expected to expand Emerson’s software capabilities for the global oil and gas industry, making it one of the largest independent providers of exploration and production software solutions including seismic processing and interpretation. Upon completion of the deal, Paradigm will join Emerson’s existing Roxar software business, creating an end-to-end exploration and production (E&P) software portfolio, Emerson said.

Emerson expects to use Paradigm’s technology offerings to help increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve return on investment for the oil and gas operators. Scheduled to be completed within the next 60 days, the acquisition is subject to various regulatory approvals.

Anderson Process acquires American Controls Inc.

Anderson Process, one of the Midwest’s suppliers of process equipment and services, has acquired American Controls Inc., a long-standing pump distributor and service provider in the Michigan and Northern Ohio regions. The acquisition has been completed to capitalize on complementary product and service offerings between the companies and continue Anderson Process’ initiative of becoming one of the Midwest’s largest dedicated process equipment distributors in both size and reach. Earlier this year, the purchase of another pump distributor and service provider, Werner Todd Pump Company, greatly increased the company’s presence in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Motion Industries Inc. acquires Apache Inc.

Motion Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apache Inc., headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Execution of the transaction will occur Nov. 1, 2017. Founded in 1963, Apache offers more than 50 years of experience in the industrial hose and belting business. Apache has grown to one of the largest belting companies in North America and is recognized across the country for the variety and quality of their hose, belting, custom fabrications, on-site belting services and consumer products. Apache serves both the industrial and agricultural market from seven sales and production locations in the U.S. through an established distribution network and will continue to do so going forward.

Endress+Hauser acquires manufacturer of moisture measurement technology

The Endress+Hauser Group is expanding its measurement portfolio through the acquisition of IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH, a manufacturer of moisture measurement systems. IMKO’s headquarters will remain in Ettlingen, Germany.

Endress+Hauser Canada partners with Intrepid Group for process industries in Alberta

Endress+Hauser has concluded an agreement with Intrepid Group Ltd. that makes the Alberta-based process automation company Endress+Hauser’s latest authorized channel partner. The move, which leverages the oil and gas experience of both organizations, adds to the sales and support services of Endress+Hauser in Alberta. Endress+Hauser has served customers in Alberta since 1990, and has two authorized channel partners in the province.

European affiliate of Sun Capital Partners acquires C&K Holdings

An affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. and Sun European Partners LLP has acquired C&K Holdings Inc., a brand of electromechanical switches. C&K was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company delivers electromechanical switches to more than 20,000 customers in the industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer products, transportation and telecom industries.

Schaeffler buys autinity systems GmbH

Schaeffler has taken over autinity systems GmbH, an IT company that specializes in machine data recording and evaluation. Condition monitoring of machinery and equipment as well as digital networking in production are of great interest to both Schaeffler’s internal and external customers. The availability of machine data and the near real-time recording thereof, as well as storage, and analysis is decisive for the digitalization of production. For this reason, Schaeffler officials say the company is focusing on technically simple and scalable integration of machines and equipment into a digital ecosystem for its production. Moreover, available analysis technologies are to be made applicable to production data. The acquisition of autinity is part of the mergers and acquisition strategy adopted by the Schaeffler Group.

Praxair signs contract with BASF for Syngas processing plant

Praxair Inc., a global industrial gas company, and BASF signed a long-term agreement for Praxair to design, build, own and operate a new syngas processing plant at BASF’s facility in Geismar, Louisiana. The new plant, which will start up in 2020, will produce high-purity carbon monoxide and hydrogen from a stream of crude synthesis gas. Carbon monoxide is a raw material in the production of a range of specialty chemicals used in the housing and auto industries. Hydrogen is used to produce several chemical intermediates and clean fuels from refineries. Coupled with an earlier investment that Praxair announced in April 2016, this will bring the company’s total new investment in the Geismar area to approximately $250 million.

Siemens & PAS partner to provide ICS cybersecurity

Siemens and PAS Global, a provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity solutions, have entered an agreement to provide fleet-wide, real time monitoring for control systems. This partnership will provide customers with analytics and visibility. Focused on gathering detailed configuration data down to the sensor, the Siemens-PAS partnership is intended to enable customers to secure proprietary systems in multivendor environments — guarding against cyberattacks as well as unauthorized engineering changes.

Appointments

Siemens names new CEO for Dresser-Rand business

Paulo Ruiz Sternadt has been appointed CEO of the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas Division. Ruiz Sternadt brings to this position extensive leadership experience including more than 16 years with Siemens in multiple global roles in the U.S., Germany, Mexico and Brazil. He most recently was executive vice president of Global Solutions for the Dresser-Rand business and a member of its executive staff. In this role, he was responsible for creating new business opportunities and delivering solutions to customers for the Dresser-Rand business. Prior to this, Ruiz Sternadt held several senior global business leadership roles in Siemens Energy Management Division in markets around the world.

Triple/S Dynamics appoints new president

Triple/S Dynamics has appointed Kenneth Everill as the new president. Everill holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science (General Engineering) from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration in sales/marketing from the University of West. Everill retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 2010 with the rank of Colonel, after deploying to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His civilian career has been highlighted with more than 20 years of sales and general management experience in the industrial sector with process automation products. Triple/S Dynamics manufactured equipment for the process industries since 1888. Process equipment includes the Slipstick, the original Horizontal Motion Conveyor, the Texas Shaker Vibrating Screen and the Sutton line of Density Separators and Stoners.

Metso appoints business area heads and executive team members

The changes in Metso’s operating model and organization brings new business area heads appointed as respective presidents. Mikko Keto has been appointed president, Minerals Services business area. He is currently senior vice president, Spare Parts business line. Markku Simula has been appointed president, Aggregates Equipment business area. He is currently senior vice president, Aggregates business line. Sami Takaluoma has been appointed President, Minerals Consumables business area. He is currently vice President, Nordics market area. All three business area presidents will be members of Metso’s executive team and report to the president and CEO Nico Delvaux as of Jan. 1, 2018. Metso is an industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. Products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls.

Badger Meter appoints chief operating officer

Badger Meter Inc. has appointed Kenneth C. Bockhorst to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief operating officer. Bockhorst brings more than 20 years of experience in global operations management to Badger Meter and he will assume his role Nov. 1, 2017. Bockhorst will oversee the company’s municipal water and flow instrumentation manufacturing, engineering, sales and marketing and acquisition activities. He will also assume responsibility for the company’s continuous improvement initiatives and new product development. Bockhorst holds a bachelor’s degree in operations management, marketing and human resources from Marian University and an executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

BioSafe Systems adds to food safety and QA/QC teams

BioSafe hired Destinee Anderson as quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) manager and Justin Nguyen as food safety sales representative. Both will be covering all BioSafe segments with a strong focus on post-harvest/food safety and meat and poultry industries. Nguyen will work closely with BioSafe Systems’ customers and team members to provide on-site assessment and improvement to food safety quality and process enhancement programs. Anderson will work from BioSafe’s Connecticut headquarters within the operations team as QA/QC manager. She has been working in the food industry for the past 15 years and has strong experience within varied food safety settings including dairy, juice and USDA meat establishments.

Adents appoints director of EMEA professional services

Adents, a unit-level serialization and traceability software solutions company, has named Christophe Carissimo to the position of Director of EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) Professional Services. He will be responsible for supporting the company’s clients and partner network in the implementation of serialization projects. Carissimo brings more than 17 years of experience in senior operations management positions at pharmaceutical production sites. His background has enabled him to develop an in-depth understanding of logistics and production processes, with a specific focus on the topics of codification and digitalization. He also represents Adents in working groups within GS1 Healthcare and ISPE on topics concerning patient safety.

FCX Performance names executive VP of operations

FCX Performance Inc. (FCX), a large distributor of specialty process flow control products and services, has hired Theron Neese as executive vice president of operations. Neese will be responsible for all FCX’s service, repair, purchasing, warehouse, assembly and safety operations. Theron joins FCX Performance after 17 years at Cardinal Heath, a Fortune 19 company specializing in medical products manufacturing and distribution.

Holland Company hires new film and flexible packaging market manager

Holland Company, a distributor of thermoplastic resin, has hired Frank LaRocque as the new Film and Flexible Packaging Market manager. This is a return for LaRocque who worked for M. Holland Canada in various sales, application development, and market manager roles from October 2004 through June 2015. He has returned to help the company expand its plastics distribution for flexible packaging and rotational molding customers. LaRocque’s hire is part of M. Holland’s strategy to focus resources and investments on markets key to its supplier base. He will oversee two of the company’s six target markets — flexible packaging and rotational molding. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Waterloo. LaRocque assumed his new role Oct. 30, 2017.

Veracity Industrial Networks adds new board members

Dave Whitehead, chief operating officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), has joined Veracity Industrial Networks’ board of directors. SEL recently became an investor in Veracity. Veracity has created a platform based on Software Defined Networks (SDN) technology that allows visibility and control of industrial networks. Veracity will be offering SEL switches as part of their startup package offering. The company recently announced the closing of its “Seed D” round of investors. Total investment for the round was $1.5 million and included Microsemi, Hollencrest Capital Management and SEL. Veracity is now moving directly to a Series A funding round, forecasted to close in early 2018.

Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ, has also joined the Veracity Board of Directors. Lawson was founder and CEO of Incuity Software Inc., a venture capital-funded startup providing Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence software. As founder, Lawson participated in every facet of the company including product inception, channel building, enterprise sales, financing, investor relations and exit. Whitehead and Lawson join a board of directors that includes Veracity CEO, Paul Myer and Steve Litchfield, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Microsemi.

Motion Industries appoints new leaders

Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, has named Stacy Lenard as vice president/general manager of the company’s Dallas. Lenard started his career with Motion Industries in 1989. He has since moved into various positions including sales trainee, outside sales, specialist, branch manager, and his most recent role as corporate accounts manager. In his new position, Lenard will leverage his experience to oversee the sales and operations of 15 branches in the Dallas area, focusing on sales growth and strategic management.