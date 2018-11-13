Acquisitions, Expansions & Partnerships

DuPont to build specialty materials manufacturing facility in China

DuPont will invest more than $80 million to build a new manufacturing facility in eastern China. The new site, in Zhangjiagang, will produce compounded engineering plastics and adhesives for the transportation, electronics, industrial and consumer products markets. Officials expect the facility to become operational in 2020. Investment in new compounding lines will focus on nylon engineering plastics, acetal resins, thermoplastic polyesters, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), lubricants and specialty silicone materials.

Almatec relocates headquarters to Duisburg, Germany

Almatec, part of PSG, a Dover company and manufacturer of air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps and quaternary diaphragm pumps, moved into new corporate headquarters in Duisburg, Germany. The new headquarters will accommodate the growing business by providing 17,200 square feet — roughly 70 percent more space — including a much larger manufacturing facility and an ISO Class 7 cleanroom.

Gardner Denver acquires DV Systems

Gardner Denver, a provider of flow control and compression equipment, acquired DV Systems Inc. Based in Barrie, Ontario, DV Systems is a manufacturer of rotary screw and piston compressors and associated aftermarket parts. Gardner Denver officials said the move will provide further access to the Canadian market and expand the company’s distribution network as well as its commercial, operational and research and development capabilities.

CGW-Camel Grinding Wheels becomes CGW Abrasives

CGW-Camel Grinding Wheels has changed its name to CGW Abrasives. CGW manufactures precision vitrified grinding wheels, resin grinding and cutting wheels, flap discs, coated abrasive belts and paper sanding discs. The company’s president said the change is meant to highlight CGW’s focus on abrasives.

Diversified Plastics joins the Carbon Production Network

Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI), a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of components, has joined the Carbon Production Network (CPN). The CPN is a cooperative of firms and contract manufacturers who have implemented 3D Manufacturing company Carbon’s technology in their production process.

Company officials said the move will allow DPI to offer customers prototyping and end-use part digital manufacturing.

Appointments

Fluid Sealing Association appoints president

The Fluid Sealing Association appointed Robert S. Coffee as president. Coffee is vice president of sales and marketing for Proco Products, Inc., in Stockton, California. He started in the expansion joint industry in 1980, working part-time after high school at Pathway Bellows. In 1994, he joined Proco Products as marketing manager.

BFM Global names business development manager

BFM Global, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of flexible connector systems, appointed Andy Berg as business development manager for the Americas. Based inChicago, Berg will support BFM’s existing distributors and customers. He will also further develop the company’s American market position. With a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, Berg has more than 14 years in sales and business development experience. His most recent position was district sales manager for Biolab Inc.

Motion Industries names product sales manager

Motion Industries, Inc., an industrial parts distributor, named Hal Midkiff as product sales manager for process pumps and equipment. Midkiff has 27 years of experience in the process pumping industry. Motion Industries is a distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose with annual sales of $5 billion.

Sirrus Inc. selects director of polymer synthesis

Sirrus Inc., a developer of monomers and crosslinkers, selected Alexander Polykarpov as its new director of polymer synthesis. Polykarpov will be responsible for the company’s polymer synthesis efforts, leading the development of hybrid, crosslinked and homopolymers based on Sirrus’ patented methylene malonate technology. Polykarpov holds a doctorate in organic photochemistry from Bowling Green State University and brings more than 25 years of polymer science experience to Sirrus.

KEMPER GmbH names CEO of marketing and sales

Extraction and filtration system manufacturer KEMPER GmbH will place Frederic Lanz in the position of CEO for marketing and sales. The welding technology specialist will focus on further developing the company’s brand.