Hapman to unveil new conveying system at PACK EXPO 2026

Hapman will unveil a new conveying system for food and pharmaceutical processing applications at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 in Chicago. The system is designed for applications where cleanability, product integrity and simplified maintenance are priorities.

The company will exhibit at Booth LU-7258, featuring the new system alongside its CablePro tubular drag conveyor, Helix flexible screw conveyor and bulk bag unloader.

The CablePro conveyor transports delicate products such as cereals, grains, nuts, frozen foods and pet food. Its design incorporates polished stainless-steel tubing and food-grade components to support product integrity and sanitation requirements.

Hapman will also display its Helix flexible screw conveyor with the HiLo option and integral dust collection. The system handles powders, granules, crystals, flakes and pellets for material transport, batching and blending.

The bulk bag unloader accommodates different bag sizes through adjustable frames and lifting mechanisms. Integrated dust collection, sealed discharge systems and powered flow aids support material handling, while automated controls help maintain consistent flow. Its modular design allows integration into existing operations.