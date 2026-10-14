Miura America to showcase LX-50 steam boiler at PACK EXPO International 2026

PACK EXPO International attendees can visit Miura America at Booth LU-8035 to discuss their boiler-room needs and explore how the LX-50 can support reliable, flexible production operations.

PACK EXPO International attendees can visit Miura America at Booth LU-8035 to discuss their boiler-room needs and explore how the LX-50 can support reliable, flexible production operations.

Miura America, an industry leader in modular, on-demand steam solutions, will exhibit its LX-50 steam boiler at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 in Chicago.

At Booth LU-8035, visitors can learn how the compact boiler helps packaging and processing facilities generate steam responsively to support production continuity, improve energy efficiency and accommodate changing operational demand.

The LX-50 is a compact 50 BHP steam boiler that produces approximately 1,730 pounds of steam per hour for processing, cleaning, sanitation and other plant-support applications. Available in standard-pressure models operating from 70 to 150 PSI and low-pressure models operating at 15 PSI, the LX-50 features a once-through, low-water-content watertube design that enables rapid startup and on-demand steam production while helping reduce standby losses. Operating on natural gas or propane, the unit delivers 85% efficiency and NOx emissions as low as 20 PPM, helping packaging and processing facilities conserve floor space, support reliable daily operations and advance energy-efficiency and emissions-reduction goals.

Miura America provides boiler-room solutions designed to improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of industrial steam operations. At the show, Miura will discuss how its boiler systems and lifecycle services can help facilities address changing production needs and sanitation demands. In addition to its boiler systems, Miura supports customers with site assessments, system design, installation support, water treatment, remote monitoring, maintenance and ongoing optimization.

PACK EXPO International attendees can visit Miura America at Booth LU-8035 to discuss their boiler-room needs and explore how the LX-50 can support reliable, flexible production operations.