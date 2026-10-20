Braskem strengthens industrial cybersecurity with SecureOT Platform by Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced that Braskem, the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and global leader in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale, is using SecureOT Platform to strengthen its cybersecurity posture across its global industrial operations.

For manufacturers, cybersecurity has quickly moved from a background IT issue to a front-line operational concern. In Rockwell's latest State of Smart Manufacturing report, cybersecurity ranked as the second leading external risk, one that's only going to intensify as manufacturers accelerate digital transformation and integrate IT and OT systems. Braskem faced this challenge firsthand. Operating dozens of global facilities across diverse regions, the company continuously strives to advance its cybersecurity capabilities. The diversity of technologies and equipment vendors across its operational environment reinforced the importance of having a consolidated, real-time view of OT assets to support decision-making and risk management.

"One of the biggest challenges in OT cybersecurity is knowing exactly what is connected to your environment and understanding where your risks exist," said Arron Nelson, industrial cybersecurity & infrastructure specialist at Braskem. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, including those leveraging AI, organizations need better visibility to make informed decisions. SecureOT gives us a stronger understanding of our OT assets and helps us take a more proactive approach to securing critical operations."

Since deploying vendor-neutral SecureOT Platform, Braskem's teams have already experienced significant improvements in how they manage operational risk. In addition to maintaining an up-to-date asset inventory across its OT environments, Braskem now accelerates vulnerability remediation prioritization and enhances its ability to demonstrate compliance during audits. Within the first eight months, SecureOT Platform has been deployed across more than 39 industrial global facilities. Braskem has mapped and catalogued more than 3,000 assets, completed 100% project preparation and achieved 95% infrastructure readiness.

"Today's industrial operators can't protect what they can't see," said Rick Kaun, global director, cybersecurity services at Rockwell Automation. "Organizations like Braskem are turning to SecureOT Platform as an asset-centric and contextual inventory to help them move away from inaccurate, ill-fitting or even manual approaches to OT asset inventory and toward automated visibility that equips them to confront the realities of global OT cybersecurity. By integrating asset visibility, vulnerability management and managed detection services into one vendor-neutral framework, we help organizations contextualize, prioritize and reduce risk, maintain uptime and build sustainable, resilient operations."