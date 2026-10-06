Rockwell Automation expands SecureOT managed services to support Fortinet firewalls and existing customer infrastructure

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc., today announced two new additions to its SecureOT industrial cybersecurity solution suite: Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet and Infrastructure Managed Services. The new offerings give manufacturers greater flexibility in how they secure and manage operational technology (OT) environments, with support for Fortinet firewalls and existing customer-owned infrastructure.

As cyber threats targeting industrial operations continue to increase and skilled OT security resources remain difficult to source, manufacturers are looking for new ways to strengthen resilience without adding complexity. Rockwell's latest research found that cybersecurity now ranks among manufacturers' top external business risks, reflecting growing concern as IT and OT environments become more connected. The new services provide around-the-clock monitoring, maintenance and professional management designed to help manufacturers reduce risk, improve resiliency and sustain uptime.

Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet

Rockwell's Firewall Managed Services now supports Fortinet FortiGate firewalls, extending the service to a broader range of standard hardware options available for customers. FortiGate firewalls bring high-performance security to OT environments with cost-effective scalability across sites, advanced threat detection backed by FortiGuard Labs OT threat data, and lower total cost of ownership than many alternatives.

Under this service, Rockwell manages Fortinet firewalls on the customer's behalf, handling monitoring, alarm management, rule change management, patching and firmware updates. Customers get a single point of contact for the health and maintenance of their firewall. The goal is simplicity: one managed service contract, one professional team and one less thing to worry about.

Infrastructure Managed Services

Infrastructure Managed Services delivers a scalable, fully managed solution designed to strengthen operational resiliency across industrial network and compute environments. By combining 24/7 global support and secure monitoring with hardware lifecycle management, the solution helps industrial organizations maintain high availability and uptime, reduce cyber risks and decrease operating costs. Infrastructure Managed Services offers turnkey solutions to manage defensible architectures, including Industrial Data Centers (IDC), VersaVirtual Appliance (VVA), firewalls and network switches.

The managed services have now expanded to help organizations manage existing infrastructure they already own, including servers, virtualization platforms, switches and backup systems from vendors, such as Fortinet. This is designed for manufacturers who have already invested in their infrastructure but want Rockwell's operational experience managing it going forward.

"Manufacturers need cybersecurity solutions that fit their operations, not the other way around," said Aaron White, global capability manager, infrastructure managed services, Rockwell Automation. "Whether they're standardizing on Fortinet firewalls or looking for professional support managing infrastructure they've already deployed, these SecureOT services provide the flexibility and industry experience needed to help secure critical operations and maintain uptime."

Both Firewall Managed Services with Fortinet and Infrastructure Managed Services are available now as part of Rockwell's SecureOT solution suite, which helps manufacturers assess, protect and continuously improve their OT security posture.

To learn more about latest SecureOT managed services and Rockwell's latest cybersecurity offerings, visit www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/capabilities/industrial-cybersecurity.