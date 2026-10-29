Rockwell Automation introduces SecureOT capabilities to help OEMs address emerging cybersecurity regulations

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced new SecureOTTM cybersecurity capabilities designed to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) simplify compliance efforts, strengthen secure-by-design practices and better manage cybersecurity risks throughout the machine lifecycle.

Cybersecurity regulations, such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and Machinery Regulation (MR), are moving toward key compliance deadlines in 2026 and 2027. As these regulations reshape requirements for machine builders, OEMs face increasing pressure to demonstrate cybersecurity readiness, maintain detailed documentation and provide ongoing support for deployed assets. According to Rockwell's OEM Advantage Playbook findings, that pressure is being felt across the market: Nearly two in five OEMs are already navigating evolving compliance requirements, while 63% expect cyber risks to continue. Despite this, many lack visibility into their current readiness and the steps needed to address them. Rockwell's SecureOT capabilities help address these challenges by equipping OEMs with proactive cybersecurity management and making regulatory readiness a more repeatable, scalable process.

Rockwell expanded SecureOT with OEM-focused capabilities including cybersecurity assessments, advisory services, machine-level visibility, vulnerability identification and compliance reporting to help machine builders navigate evolving requirements. Powered by SecureOTTM Platform, these capabilities enable organizations to identify vulnerabilities, document cybersecurity posture and support regulatory readiness throughout the machine lifecycle.

By combining technology, services and industrial cybersecurity expertise, SecureOT helps OEMs move from reactive compliance activities to a more proactive and scalable approach to managing cybersecurity risk. Key capabilities include:

Machine-level asset visibility with detailed inventories of hardware, software and firmware

Vulnerability identification to help uncover cybersecurity risks that may affect machine security and compliance

Exportable compliance reports that support customer transparency, audit preparation and regulatory documentation requirements

Cybersecurity assessments and advisory services to help identify gaps, establish governance processes and align with standards such as IEC 62443

Continuous monitoring to maintain visibility into newly disclosed vulnerabilities, support ongoing risk management and help satisfy post-deployment cybersecurity obligations

"OEMs are facing unprecedented pressure to demonstrate cybersecurity readiness while continuing to innovate and deliver high-quality machines on schedule," said Rick Kaun, global director of cybersecurity services at Rockwell Automation. "By combining SecureOT technology, advisory services and Rockwell Automation's industrial expertise, we help OEMs make cybersecurity a strategic business advantage rather than a compliance exercise."