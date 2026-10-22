Pulva acquires Epworth Manufacturing to expand mixing and milling equipment

Pulva will provide rebuilds, maintenance and replacement parts machined to original equipment manufacturer specifications for Epworth machines worldwide.
Oct. 22, 2026
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Courtesy of Pulva Corporation
Epworth by Pulva paint dispersion mixer

Pulva Corp. has acquired Epworth Manufacturing Company, expanding its process equipment portfolio with dispersion mixers, dry grinding mills and support services for equipment operating worldwide.

Based in Valencia, Pennsylvania, Pulva will manufacture and rebuild Epworth equipment at its headquarters under the Epworth by Pulva brand. The product line includes high-speed dispersion mixers for paint and coating production and dry grinding mills for industrial particle size reduction.

The acquisition also adds rebuild services, maintenance support and replacement parts machined to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications for Epworth dispersion mixers and milling machines.

Pulva will stock Epworth wear parts, including impellers, housings, seals, gaskets, belts and bearings, along with a range of media.

The expanded portfolio will serve manufacturers in paint, pigments, adhesives, plastics and other industries requiring precise mixing and particle size reduction. Pulva plans to add an Epworth paint dispersion mixer to its on-site test laboratory.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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