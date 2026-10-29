K-State Olathe offers hands-on pneumatic conveying training Dec. 8-10

Engineers and operations personnel can build troubleshooting skills through advanced training in pneumatic conveying design, calculations and equipment.
Oct. 29, 2026
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Courtesy of K-State, Olathe
K-State pneumatic conveying training

Kansas State University Olathe will offer an advanced pneumatic conveying course Dec. 8-10, 2026, for engineers, technicians and operations personnel working with bulk solids.

The three-day short course focuses on improving system performance and troubleshooting pneumatic conveying problems. Participants will receive advanced technical instruction and hands-on experience with equipment.

Topics include material properties and their effects on system design, detailed calculations for dilute phase conveying, and troubleshooting difficult materials. The course also covers dense phase conveying principles, applications and troubleshooting.

Additional subjects include pipeline design, blower calculations, filter selection, dust explosion control, instrumentation and safety. Instruction will address diagnosing problems associated with changing operating conditions, equipment wear and system failures.

The course will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at K-State Olathe. The registration fee is $1,700, and the deadline to register is Nov. 24.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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