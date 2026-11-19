ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Global automation leader Emerson today announced a collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to make operational technology (OT) data more accessible, contextualized and AI-ready across the enterprise. Native access to the AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric from the Databricks Data + AI Platform will give customers a faster, more flexible way to combine operational and business data for greater insight and decision making across the organization.

Industrial companies face a critical barrier in accessing the widespread insights they need to improve the business — making operational data available at enterprise-scale while preserving the context needed to make that data meaningful. With this collaboration, customers will be able to access the AspenTech AVA AI platform and the full breadth of real-time, historical and contextualized industrial data managed by AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric within the Databricks Data + AI Platform. This establishes a practical way to help close the IT/OT gap and accelerate AI outcomes based on real operational conditions.

"Industrial companies are moving quickly to apply AI, but many are still constrained by the gap between operational data and enterprise decision-making," said Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson's Aspen Technology business. "By bringing contextualized OT data into Databricks, we are helping customers turn trusted industrial data into a governed foundation for AI applications that can improve performance across operations and the business."

Joint customers will benefit from a stronger connection between industrial operations and enterprise AI. AspenTech Inmation reduces the need to repeatedly integrate, contextualize and prepare OT data for each use case, thereby accelerating time-to-value for predictive maintenance, performance optimization and countless other enterprise-wide transformation opportunities.

"Databricks is committed to helping organizations democratize access to data and AI so they can build analytics, AI applications and agents on an open platform," said Shiv Trisal, Industry Lead for Manufacturing at Databricks. "Our collaboration with Emerson brings the Databricks Data + AI Platform together with AspenTech's industrial AI capabilities by natively integrating AspenTech Inmation to help industrial customers unlock more value from operational data and scale AI impact."

To learn more about AspenTech Inmation visit aspentech.com/inmation.