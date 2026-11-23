Cambrian Innovation has commissioned a wastewater treatment and resource recovery system at a Wisconsin dairy processing plant. The system treats approximately 280,000 gallons daily, or 102 million gallons annually, while converting organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG).

Cambrian designed and built the system and will own and operate it under a 20-year, pay-per-gallon agreement. The arrangement requires no upfront capital investment from the dairy processor.

The installation replaces lagoon-based wastewater treatment and the spray application of approximately 100 million gallons of partially treated water annually. The plant sought to improve long-term regulatory compliance and reduce operating costs.

The system uses a dual-train design that directs high-strength wastewater streams to an anaerobic membrane bioreactor. The process converts organic waste into biogas, which is upgraded to RNG for preparation for injection into the local pipeline.

The system can produce up to 250,000 cubic feet of raw biogas daily. Annual RNG production is projected at 61 billion Btu.

Treated wastewater is discharged to a local tributary under the facility's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The project is also expected to generate approximately 700 tons of biosolids annually for beneficial land application.

Cambrian operates the system with its own personnel, including solids processing. This transfers day-to-day wastewater treatment responsibilities from the dairy processor to the service provider.

According to Cambrian Vice President of Operations Joshua Hanlon, the system combines wastewater treatment with resource recovery. The company said the installation is designed to meet the site's discharge requirements while producing renewable natural gas for the local community.

Cambrian offers its pay-per-gallon wastewater treatment model to manufacturing and commercial facilities across multiple industries.