What do “Lethal Weapon,” Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” Prozac, Spuds MacKenzie and Processing magazine have in common? As you might have guessed, they all made their U.S. debut in the year 1987. As the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” climbed up the Billboard pop charts and the stock market crashed down on Wall Street, Processing rolled off the press for the first time in October of that year.

Our October 2017 issue officially marks Processing’s 30th anniversary! We reflect on our history from a publication to a multimedia brand as well as the industries we serve. We also look ahead to the next 30 years through the eyes of industry leaders at the forefront of the process industries.

While industry demands and new technologies have brought change to our magazine over the decades, and as staff members have come and gone, some things have stayed the same – our loyal advertisers and readers. Processing wouldn’t exist without our advertising companies with amazing and smart people who provide the innovative solutions that make your jobs easier and our job worthwhile. Thank you!

Another constant throughout our 30-year history has, no doubt, led to our brand’s continued success – Jay Haas. In 1987, Jay joined Processing‘s sales team when the title was launched by former owner Putman Media in Chicago. He remained with the magazine when it was acquired by its current publisher Grand View Media (GVM) in 2004. During Jay’s 30-year tenure, he has consistently been the No. 1 salesperson for the brand and frequently for GVM, too. Among his many accomplishments is reaching 300% Sales Club status for the 10th time with GVM’s parent company EBSCO Industries.

In the words of our publisher, Mike Christian, “After 30 years in one role it would be understandable to slow down, but Jay retains the same zeal for the job that he had back in 1987.” So, next time you see Jay at a trade show, please join us in congratulating him on achieving 30 years of service. His energy for the job is unmatched.

Speaking of trade shows, you’re invited to celebrate our anniversary with us at the Chem Show in New York City, Nov. 1. Come by Booth 537 at the Javits Center from 3 to 5 p.m. If you can’t make it to the show, we’ll celebrate on social media all month long. Look for the hashtag #Processing30 and send us your favorite memories!

Processing‘s first editor, Margaret Malochleb, introduced the magazine in her inaugural editor letter as a publication “geared specifically to busy problem-solvers and decision-makers like yourself.” We still feel that way. Whether you are a 30-year veteran reader or visiting Processing for the first time, thank you for your interest in our brand and the work you do to make the process industries successful and full of excitement as we move through the next 30 years.

Sincerely,