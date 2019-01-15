Growth in chemicals industry accelerating demand for diaphragm pumps

A study from market intelligence firm Fact.MR estimated global sales of diaphragm pumps to surpass 2 million units by the end of 2018. Diaphragm pumps will likely remain the preferred choice among end users because of features such as flexibility and isolation of the fluid chamber.

Increasing production of aggressive chemicals is resulting in the surging demand for air operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, according to Fact.MR.

The overall outlook of the reciprocating pumps market is anticipated to be positive, with demand for reciprocating pumps expected to expand at a 5.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of value throughout the forecast period, 2018–2027.

Rotary pumps market expected to surpass $4.4B in 2018

Fact.MR’s latest study on rotary pumps market projects bullish growth for the market. The study finds a significant rise in adoption of rotary pumps in industrial sectors such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining and power generation. Because of widening applications, the rotary pumps market is likely to witness 3.3 percent growth in 2018, to exceed $4.4 billion.

The rapidly changing pumps industry will impel rotary pump manufacturers to introduce more innovative and smarter features of rotary pumps, according to the firm.

The study finds that the sales of rotary pumps with smaller capacities account for around 40 percent revenue share in the rotary pumps market in 2018.

Despite a variety of rotary pumps being introduced by players in the rotary pumps market, including gear, screw, lobe and piston rotary pumps, the popularity of rotary vane pumps is outpacing the other types. The study finds around 4 percent year-over-year increase in the sale of rotary vane pumps in 2018 over 2017, which is the highest growth rate if compared to all the other types of rotary pumps.

According to the study, the rotary pumps market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 3.9 percent during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Surging sales in Asia to push reciprocating pumps market revenues to $4B

The reciprocating pumps market is projected to witness significant growth, according to a report by Fact.MR , due to rising demand for oil and gas worldwide, especially in the petrochemical industry.

Reciprocating pumps are also being deployed for pumping fluid in wells at high pressure for hydraulic fracturing and to transfer extracted oil and gas to the processing facility.

Reciprocating pump sales are also influenced by prevailing trends, including steadily growing adoption of smart pumping systems. Sensing the evolving trends, reciprocating pump manufacturers are focusing on integrating sensors in the pumps to capture various parameters including liquid levels, temperature and pressure.

The demand for reciprocating pumps is likely to grow significantly in the Asia/Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) region, with total sales expected to surpass $1 billion by the end of 2018. China and India are among the most attractive markets for reciprocating pumps.

Oil and gas pump sales at 9 million units in 2018

The oil and gas pumps market is likely to witness sluggish growth, with global demand surpassing 9 million units by the end of 2018, according to a report by Fact.MR. Rising demand for oil and gas is resulting in the growing demand for equipment such as oil and gas pumps.

End-users of oil and gas pumps are using centrifugal pumps on a large-scale owing to their low product and maintenance cost as well as better load and pressure handling capabilities. The demand for centrifugal pumps is healthy in the upstream oil and gas industry as the part of multiphase pumping application, according to the report.

Analysts also expect the demand for submersible pumps to grow in the near future. Electric submersible pumps are being used on a large scale as water and oil separators. The centrifugal pumps are also expected to witness increasing demand for crude oil transportation. Manufacturers in the oil and gas pumps market are focusing on pump modification to save significant amount of energy and improve performance.

The study also predicts rapid growth in demand for onshore oil and gas pumps, with the market exceeding 4.8 million units in 2018.