To simply say that “processing” is one of the activities that takes place in a manufacturing plant is painting with a broad brush. It’s similar to saying that the vehicle you drive is just a “car.” In reality, processing involves a series of complex stages that all must be completed successfully if the desired outcome is to be realized.

No matter what commodities as being produced – from chemicals to motor oil, gasoline to house paint – pumps play a critical role in their processing. Therefore, successful processors are those that identify and deploy pumping technologies that are able to safely, reliably and cost-effectively optimize their fluid-handling operations.

Since Jim Wilden invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump technology nearly 65 years ago, the Wilden® Pump and Engineering Co. has been a leader in developing AODD-pump technologies that meet the various needs of processing operations, including the precise dosing of raw materials or finished end products.

Wilden’s latest innovation in this realm is its Velocity Series Plastic AODD Pump. What sets the Velocity Series pumps apart from competitive models is its versatile design that allows it to be easily reoriented into multiple mounting positions, which makes it the industry’s first AODD pump with this capability.

The Velocity Series features a detachable mounting foot, allowing the pump to be reoriented into a vertical or horizontal position, as well as giving it the ability to have multiple inlet and discharge-port options. In addition, the Velocity Series features a bore-seal design that eliminates leaks that result from torque decay. Such design enhancements allows the pump to be easily installed into skids and systems with restricted spaces or be a drop-in replacement for other Wilden or competitive pump models in existing systems. This gives the Velocity Series pumps unmatched versatility in small-dosing applications.

The capabilities created by the multi-port design and multiple mounting options, along with the pump’s compact size, make it ideal for use in restricted spaces or on portable skids. The Velocity Series pumps are available in two models: V150 with 13-mm (1/2″) inlet/outlet ports and V2550 with 6-mm (1/4″) ports.

Specifically, the V150 model can achieve a maximum flow rate of 64 L/min (17 gpm), dry suction lift of 5.1 m (16.9′), wet suction lift of 7.9 m (26′), fluid displacement per stroke of 0.11 liters (0.03 gallons) and handle maximum solid sizes of 1.6 mm (1/16″).

The V2550 pump has a maximum flow rate of 21.6 L/min (5.7 gpm), dry suction lift of 4.3 m (14.2′), wet suction lift of 6.2 m (20.4′), fluid displacement per stroke of 0.04 liters (0.01 gallons) and can handle solid sizes with a maximum of 0.8 mm (1/32″).

Both models require startup pressures of as low as 1.03 bar (15 psig) and can be constructed of polypropylene or PVDF with diaphragm elastomer options of PTFE or Wil-Flex® (Santoprene®) and can safely and effectively operate at a temperature range from 4ºC to 79ºC (40ºF to 175ºF).

All of the features of the V150 and V2550 pump models help make them an obvious choice in many specific processing-plant applications, including surface treatments, clean-in-place operations, additive injection and sampling. In fact, the design and operation of the Velocity Series pumps allow them to consistently provide long-term reliability with corresponding reduced maintenance costs and production-interrupting downtime.