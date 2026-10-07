Sterling showcasing process cooling technologies at Pack Expo International 2026

Sterling Inc. will showcase its precise, reliable process-cooling technologies at Pack Expo International 2026, Oct. 18-21, at McCormick Place in Chicago, with chillers representing two new lines designed to meet new Global Warming Potential (GWP) requirements. It will also debut a new controller.



At the show, Sterling will feature its 5-ton GPL05A chiller in a show debut. Like other chillers in the GPL line, it is designed to use low GWP refrigerants, which are required in some states. Depending on customer needs, the line can operate with either R-410A or R-454B refrigerant.

The GPL Series packaged chillers are available in capacities from 5 to 60 tons and in air-cooled, water-cooled and remote-cooled configurations. The chillers can produce leaving fluid temperatures from 20°F to 80°F (-6.7°C to 26.7°C). They feature a color touchscreen and easy maintenance access, with options available to accommodate a range of applications.

In addition, at the show, Sterling will provide a sneak peek at its new PSL Series, a smaller-capacity line that, like the bigger GPL Series, meets low GWP requirements, using R-513A refrigerant. As a preview of the line, the company will show the PSL150A, a 1.5-hp, 1-ton air-cooled chiller. When it officially launches in 2027, the line will include models ranging from 0.5 to 3 tons in air-cooled and water-cooled configurations.

“Precise, repeatable temperature control is critical to optimal processing,” said Bill Bruhn, Senior Product Manager at Sterling. “Our low-GWP chillers not only support efficient processing—they also help manufacturers operate more sustainably.”

Sterling will highlight its most advanced temperature control unit, the Sterlco® TC130 Series, at the show. The TC130 on display will feature a stainless-steel cabinet, NEMA 4X control enclosure and 24-kW heater. The series offers standard operating temperatures from 32°F to 250°F (0°C to 121°C), heater capacities from 9 to 48 kW, and pump sizes from ¾ to 10 hp.

Sterling will introduce its new TS-5 controller, which features a touchscreen interface and advanced communications capabilities, including EtherNet/IP (A-B), for enhanced connectivity and control.

The TC130 Series is designed to help processors maintain consistent temperatures throughout production, supporting product quality, efficiency, and reduced waste.

Consistent heating and cooling can help manufacturers reduce process variability, maintain uniform mixes and improve product consistency. Precise temperature control also can support faster batch production and help minimize hot and cold spots that can contribute to scorching, overheating and inconsistent product quality.

By combining precise temperature control with efficient process cooling, Sterling’s technologies are designed to help manufacturers improve throughput, reduce cycle times and maintain product integrity.

Visit Sterling at Booth N-5864 during Pack Expo 2026 to see the new PSL chiller, TS-5 controller and other process-cooling and temperature-control technologies.