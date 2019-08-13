The 48th Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS) will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Sept. 10–12.

TPS offers a forum for the exchange of ideas between rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide. Now surpassing 47 years, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries through two pathways: the exhibition and the technical program.

The Symposia is organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, part of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and The Texas A&M University System.

The centerpiece of TPS is an exhibit hall that hosts leading international companies from across the globe. Companies and industry experts demonstrate full-size equipment and products, and share insights on current practices and future trends.

The event will stretch out over 216,000 square feet with 365 exhibiting companies from 45 countries. Organizers expect 4,750 people to attend.

Educational sessions

TPS also hosts a professional continuing education program relied upon by rotating equipment engineers and technicians worldwide, spanning oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical and water industries. The program — consisting of short courses (which begin Monday, Sept. 9), case studies, discussion groups, lectures and tutorials — is hand-picked by two advisory committees, and is made up of recognized leaders in the turbomachinery and pump communities. Topics include maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, instruction on emerging designs, technology and best practices that include case studies with real-world relevance on problems-solved and lessons-learned.

Short course topics include:

Vibration Problems and Solutions in Pumps and Turbomachinery

Lateral Rotordynamics of Petrochemical Equipment — Review, Examples and Problems

Lecture topics include:

Direct Head Measurements for Turbomachinery Design

Cavitation Sensing and Optimization in Rotary Positive Displacement Pumps for Transfer Duties

Sand Management and Erosion Prediction in Subsea Multiphase Pumps

Tutorial topics include:

Dry Gas Seal Failure Simulation Methodology

Fundamentals of Fluid Film Thrust Bearing Operation and Modeling

Methods to Determine and Specify Pump Dynamic Analysis

Case study topics include:

Catastrophic Failure Diagnosis with Modal Analysis of Generator Endwindings

Valve Seat Failure on Steam Turbine

Acoustic Resonance in a Progressive

Cavity Pump

Discussion group topics include:

Turbomachinery Bearings and Annular Seals

Improving Mean Time Between Pump Failures

Vertical Pump Problems and Solutions

The proceedings for TPS will be available to the public at no cost six months after the event at turbolab.tamu.edu/proceedings. Event registration is now open.

CONFERENCE schedule

Tues., Sept. 10, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 11, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

tps.tamu.edu